Jeff Bartos (R): running for US Senate

Jeff Bartos is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

Bartos was a 2018 Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. He lost in the general election on Nov. 6, 2018.

Bartos filed for lieutenant governor on a joint ticket with governor candidate Scott Wagner (R).

Seven candidates are running in the Republican primary election for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania on May 17. Senator Pat Toomey (R) is not running for re-election. The candidates to perform best in recent polling and receive the most media attention are David McCormick and Mehmet Oz.

On April 9, 2022, former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz. Trump previously endorsed Sean Parnell in Sept. 2021, but Parnell suspended his campaign in Nov. 2021 and endorsed McCormick in Jan. 2022. Former Trump administration official endorsements are split between McCormick and Oz.