Janelle Crossley runs for the PA 199 Legislative seat

Janelle Crossley is a democrat running for the 199th legislative district seat against incumbent Barbara Gleim (R).

The 199th district consists of part of Cumberland County. Including Dickinson, Lower Frankford, Lower Mifflin, North Middleton, Silver Spring, Upper Frankford, Upper Mifflin, and West Pennsboro Townships. The district also includes the boroughs of Carlisle and Newville.

Crossley is the first openly “transgender” female to run for state elected office in Pennsylvania and make it to the primary.

For 35 years, she was in the property and facility management business, 25 of those years being at health facilities.

Some of Crossley’s goals for the 199th district include improved nursing home care and staffing, combating homelessness, equal pay for women, and ensuring equality for all races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, and gender identities/expressions.