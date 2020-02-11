Ivanka Trump campaigns in Lancaster County

Ivanka Trump campaigned for her father’s reelection on Nov. 1 at the Wyndham Resort and Conference Center in East Lampeter Township.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Ivanka Trump campaigned for her father’s reelection on Nov. 1 at the Wyndham Resort and Conference Center in East Lampeter Township.

Trump spoke to a crowd of about 500 people on the president’s views on issues ranging from charter schools to the Middle East.

She also sought to appeal to potential voters who may be put off by the president’s personal style.

“I do recognize that for some people, my father's communication style is not to their taste,” she said. “But the results speak for themselves.”

With the days running out until the election, multiple members of the Trump family held campaign events in Pennsylvania. Last week alone, the state received visits from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

At this late stage in the game, the strategy behind such frequent campaign events was no longer to change voters’ minds, but rather to encourage turnout in southcentral Pennsylvania, which could prove key to securing a win in the critical battleground state.

The vast majority of voters across the country have already made up their minds. According to an Oct. 27 Morning Consult poll, just 3 percent of likely voters were still undecided.

The outcome of the election thus depends on which campaign can convince more of its supporters to cast their ballot early or visit their polling place on Election Day.

“With your help, with your voice, and yes, with your vote, on Nov. 3 we will win another historic victory and together we will make America greater than ever before,” Ivanka Trump said at the rally.