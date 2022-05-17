'It's our duty' - Voters happy to go to the polls

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress visited some polling locations in Lackawanna County and found voters eager to cast their ballots.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a slow but steady turnout for polling locations in Lackawanna County on Tuesday. We stopped by three of them near Clarks Summit to ask voters what motivated them to come out to the polls.

One by one, voters trickled into polling locations across Lackawanna County. We asked voters what races were bringing them out for the primary election.

"You know, the matter is every race is important," said Keith Eckel.

"I think the primaries are sometimes more important than the general election. You need the people you think will be able to beat the other side," Cheryl Kane said.

"Mostly the Senate races, and the gubernatorial race, naturally those races are important. There is no question about it; every race is important," Satyajit Ghosh said.

From the Newton Township Municipal Building, Heritage Baptist Church, to the Clarks Summit Fire Hall, we found voters casting their ballots. They tell us there are many issues that hit home and hope their vote will make some change.

"I think we have many reasons to be at the polls. You only need to drive up to the pumps; you only need to go to the grocery store," Eckel said.

"With the pandemic and the inflation, but I think with the right people, things are on the way to being better," Fran Jud said.

"Women's rights, the economy going in the right direction, and democracy," said Ghosh.

People say they are happy to see the community is participating

"It's great to vote," Anne Berardelli said. 'It's great to be counted. Come vote for what you stand for and what you believe in as Americans. It's our duty to come out and vote."