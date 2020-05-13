Incumbent Barbara Gleim running for 199th Legislative district

Incumbent Barbara Gleim is running for the PA 199 House seat, which she has held since 2018

Republican incumbent Barbara Gleim (R) is running for re-election in the race for the 199th Legislative District, which covers part of Cumberland County.

The 199th district includes Dickinson, Lower Frankford, Lower Mifflin, North Middleton, Silver Spring, Upper Frankford, Upper Mifflin, and West Pennsboro Townships. The district also includes the boroughs of Carlisle and Newville.

Gleim has held the seat since 2018. She is Secretary for the Education Committee and also serves on the Children and Youth Committee, Game and Fisheries Committee, among others.

She has a Bachelor's in Political Science from University of Maryland and a Master of Business in Food and Agribusiness from Delaware Valley University.