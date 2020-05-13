Herv Breault, Republican candidate in PA House District 125

Herv Breault is one of four Republican candidates running in the primary for the right to replace departing State Rep. Mike Tobash in the 125th legislative District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, which covers parts of the Schuylkill County boroughs Schuylkill Haven and Pine Grove and portions of Dauphin County, such as Elizabethville and Lykens.
Tobash is not seeking re-election. There are no Democratic candidates in the race.
A combat veteran who retired in 2010 after 25 years of service, Breault finished his career as an Active Guard Reserve member at Fort Indiantown Gap.
He is a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, vocational training and helping veterans.
In 2009, he was awarded the Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal.