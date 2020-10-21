Here's what you need to know if you vote in Franklin County

FOX43's explains the top 3 things elections officials want people voting in Franklin county need to know

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — There are a lot of changes to voting this year and FOX43 is trying to make it as easy to understand as possible.

Here are the top 3 things people voting in Franklin County officials want voters to know before they cast their ballot.

#1: Bring a face covering and a pen if you're voting in person

"We will have extra masks and pens if people forget them, but it would help out a lot of people bring their own mask and a black or blue pen."

Franklin County Commissioner Dave Keller says poll workers would prefer people bring their own pen and mask, because of the pandemic.

If you can't wear a mask, you will still be allowed to vote in-person.

#2: There are three places to drop off your mail-in ballot

You can drop them in any mailbox for the postal service to deliver, or if you would rather drop off your mail-in ballot in-person there are two places to do that in Franklin County.



"They can be both delivered to the voter registration which in Franklin County is at the Old Courthouse in Downtown Chambersburg or at the commissioner's office."



There are Saturday drop off options available too at the old courthouse starting October 24th from 8:30 am-4:30 pm and October 31st from 9 am-3 pm.

#3: Be patient