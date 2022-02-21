Community activist Heather MacDonald announces candidacy for 103rd House District seat

The 35-year-old Camp Hill resident says she'll run for a seat in the newly redrawn district, which covers parts of Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Heather MacDonald, a Camp Hill resident and central Pennsylvania community advocate, announced her intention to run for the Democratic nomination to represent the redrawn 103rd House District seat, which covers parts of Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

MacDonald, 35, says she hopes to become the first Democrat to represent the West Shore communities that were recently added to the district. She would also be the first openly LGBTQ+ candidate to represent both shores of the Susquehanna River.

“I am dedicated to giving back to this community that’s given so much to me," MacDonald said in a press release announcing her candidacy. "As someone who lived in poverty as a single mother, I’ve experienced how a social safety net and a strong education system can help people transform their lives.

“I will be a strong voice in the Capitol building for a living wage and fair school funding, and I will fight to dismantle systems of racial oppression and provide equal protections for our LGBTQAI neighbors. Harrisburg and the West Shore are ready for a youthful, dynamic candidate committed to profound and sustainable change.”

MacDonald works for a brokerage firm with locations in both Cumberland and Dauphin counties. The company sells residential real estate.

She is also involved in several central Pennsylvania community organizations, including the Central PA Blood Bank, the CWS Lancaster Immigration and Refugee Program, Speranza Animal Rescue, and the board of the Central Pennsylvania MLK Day of Service Committee.

She is attempting to fill a seat currently held by State Rep. Patty Kim, a Democrat from Harrisburg.