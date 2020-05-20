Heather Heidelbaugh (R) - PA Attorney General

Heidelbaugh is running for election of Attorney General in Pennsylvania.

Heather Heidelbaugh (Republican Party) is running for election for Attorney General of Pennsylvania. She is on the ballot in the Republican primary on June 2, 2020.

According to her campaign website, Heidelbaugh was born in St. Louis before graduating from the University of Missouri.

There she carried a double major of Economics and Political science and enrolled into the university's law school.

After graduating, Heidelbaugh became a trial lawyer at a respected law firm in St. Louis.

Upon getting married in 1988, Heidelbaugh moved to her husband's hometown of Pittsburgh, where she became a partner in her law firm at 30-years-old.

In 1998, Heidelbaugh was appointed to the Governor's Commission on Judicial Appointments.

In 2005, the administration of then-President George W. Bush invited her to the White House to interview for an appointment to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Two decades later, Heather became the Chair of the state advisory commission on selection of a U.S. Attorney, United States Marshall, and federal judiciary.

She has the endorsement of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.