Harrisburg rally aims to count every vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds gathered on the Capitol steps early Wednesday evening to support the counting of every ballot cast in Pennsylvania.

We The People-PA organized the event with conjunction with more than a dozen other agencies: SEIU Healthcare PA, Black Voters Matter, For Our Future PA, Tuesdays with Toomey, Capital Region Stands Up, Hershey Indivisible Team, Why Courts Matter - PA, CASA, Cumberland Valley Rising, Capital Rebirth, March on Harrisburg, Bro2Go, UU Justice, Moms Rising, PA Council of Churches, POWER, Conservation Voters PA, Keystone Progress Education Fund, LGBTQ Center of Central PA, and AFL-CIO of PA.

Organizers said the goal of ensuring that all ballots cast are counted is a nonpartisan issue.

The counting of all ballots came under question Wednesday after the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to temporarily halt the counting of mail-in ballots.

"A record amount of folks came out to vote in this election, obviously. And they voted in various ways, be that mail-in ballots, absentee ballots, provisional ballots," said Kadida Kenner, director of campaigns for the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center and the event's MC. "We want to ensure that every single way in which people voted is the way that they’re going to be counted."

The lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign challenges Pennsylvania's ballot extension that allows ballots to be counted if they arrive up to three days following the election.