H. Scott Conklin - Pa. Auditor General

Conklin is running for election for Pennsylvania Auditor General.

H. Scott Conklin (Democratic Party) is a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing District 77. He assumed office in 2007. His current term ends on November 30, 2020.

Conklin is running for re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to represent District 77. He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.

Conklin is also running for election for Pennsylvania Auditor General. He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.

The Williamsport Sun-Gazette reported on January 8, 2020, that Conklin planned to run for re-election to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in District 77 and for election for auditor general in 2020.

Conklin studied Carpentry at Clearfield County Vocational Technical School from 1975 to 1977. He then worked as a Carpenter's Apprentice from 1977 to 1980. He also received his Universal Certificate as a Refrigerant Technician in 1995. His professional experience includes being the owner/operator of a carpentry business from 1989 to 2007 and as the current owner and operator of Conklin's Corner Antique Mall.