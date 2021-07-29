A group claiming to monitor elections is being accused of voter intimidation in York County

Commissioner Julie Wheeler says that these people are not associated with the York County government or any department within the York County government.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two women came to Stephen Snell’s home in Red Lion last weekend and asked to speak to his mother-in-law.

“They asked to come in," says Snell. "They identified themselves with a voter verification committee."

Snell says after that, they started asking her a lot of questions about voting.

“Whether she voted, whether she needed help voting -- she answered all of those, so whatever they thought they might be able to find to raise questions about the validity, they certainly didn’t find," he says.

Snell's mother-in-law is not the only one that has been receiving these unexpected visits, according to York County Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

“I’ve received a few calls and a few emails from residents that are living in the southern part of York County who have received visits from individuals stating that they are from an election integrity committee and asking them information about voting," she tells FOX43.

Wheeler says that these "voter verification committee" members are not associated with the York County government or any department within the York County government.

She says she's instructed residents who have experienced similar visits to contact the Southern Regional Police Department.

“So, you know at this point, we’ve turned it over to law enforcement and are letting them do what they do best," Wheeler says.

Wheeler says she’s curious as to why these individuals are doing this now.

“We’re still in the summer here, we haven’t really, candidates haven’t really picked up campaigning gear for the November general election, so it was just interesting," she says.

Snell believes the reason his mother-in-law might have been targeted was because she had recently moved in with them and changed her address.

“And therefore had to register to vote here and they thought that there was a new voter at this household, maybe a household of an active democrat, and maybe they were suspicious," he says. "I don’t know."