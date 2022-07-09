Pa. expands voter registration access for eligible Pennsylvanians

There are approximately 1.7 million Pennsylvanians who are eligible, but are unregistered to vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvanians will now be able to access information on voter registration at more locations in the Commonwealth.

“Registering to vote is the first step for any Pennsylvanian to actually cast a ballot," said Governor Wolf.

Gov. Wolf said the goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to register to vote. “I’m designating seven additional state agencies to provide their clients with materials of information on voter registration."

Pennsylvanians will now be able to get information at their local libraries, state parks and even agricultural events.

“This executive order will help us reach veterans and their families who use the services of the department of military and veterans affairs, farmers, as well as milkshake and big potato connoisseurs, who come to this facility for the annual farm show," said Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman.

"Visitors to our 121 state parks, patrons of public and school libraries, job seekers who go to career link offices, and those who are re-entering their communities after incarceration," Chapman continued.

Maribel Rodriguez with CASA believes that increased voter registration and education leads to voter participation, especially in minority communities.

“[It] will impact more because there are a lot of people [who] misunderstand [the] information. They don’t know if they are entitled or if they are able to register to vote," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez adds that when the right information gets to Latino voters, she believes it will increase voter registration.

The executive order builds on the requirements of the federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) which mandates that certain state agencies are required to provide voter registration opportunities to clients with whom they interact.

Governor Wolf’s new order designates seven agencies and programs that, as Voter Registration Distribution Agencies (VRDA), will be required to provide voter registration materials and information to their clients:

Department of State (DOS) at public Bureau of Elections, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs, and Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations locations

Department of Agriculture at events at the Farm Show Complex

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at 121 state park office locations

Department of Corrections in connection with Bureau of Community Corrections services

Department of Education at library locations

Labor and Industry programs at CareerLink offices

Department of Military and Veterans Affairs at state veterans homes

Under the new order, the VRDAs must make available to their clients and customers critical voter education materials, including an official voter registration mail application that is not specific to any county election office, an accompanying non-postage-paid envelope and instructions explaining where the completed voter registration application should be sent.

They must also display nonpartisan signs or posters in highly visible areas to indicate that official voter registration materials are available on site.

In addition, agencies and programs are to link to The Department of State's (DOS) online voter registration application on their internet home page until they can integrate the department’s voter registration web application into their customer portals.

The order also designates September as Voter Registration Month and encourages NVRA and VRDAs to collaborate with DOS to further promote voter registration.

Finally, the executive order directs these agencies to designate someone to be their voter registration distribution coordinator and to provide DOS with quarterly statistics to assess the effectiveness of the voter registration program. Each agency coordinator will serve on a working group, established by DOS, that will support the agencies and coordinators throughout the program’s implementation.

Under the NVRA, the following agencies and programs are already required to provide their clients the opportunity to register to vote:

Department of Human Services – county assistance offices, state mental hospitals, county mental health/intellectual disabilities programs, and intermediate care facilities

Department of Labor and Industry – Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services offices, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation offices, and Centers for Independent Living

Department of Health – Women Infants and Children (WIC) clinics

Department of Aging Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs)

Department of Education – Bureau of Special Education offices

State System of Higher Education – Student Disability Services offices

County Clerk of Orphans’ Court offices, including marriage license bureaus

Armed Forces Recruitment Centers

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Complementary Para-Transit providers

All other offices in the state that provide public assistance and all offices that provide state-funded programs primarily engaged in providing services to persons with disabilities.