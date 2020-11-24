Gov. Wolf announces Pennsylvania has officially certified its election results

The governor said he will sign a Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said Monday that Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential vote in the state.

Wolf tweeted Tuesday that the Pennsylvania State Department “certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.

"As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history.



Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 24, 2020

President Donald Trump lost the state’s 20 electoral votes to Biden.

Trump has made Pennsylvania a centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal attempts to invalidate the election results.

The Department of State issued the following press release following Wolf's announcement:

Following certifications of the presidential vote submitted by all 67 counties late Monday, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar today certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.

Shortly thereafter, as required by federal law, Governor Tom Wolf signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joseph R. Biden as president and Kamala D. Harris as vice president of the United States. The certificate was submitted to the Archivist of the United States.

The Certificate of Ascertainment included the following vote totals:

Electors for Democratic Party candidates Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris – 3,458,229

Electors for Republican Party candidates Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence – 3,377,674

Electors for Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen – 79,380

"Today's certification is a testament to the incredible efforts of our local and state election officials, who worked tirelessly to ensure Pennsylvania had a free, fair and accurate process that reflects the will of the voters,” said Gov. Wolf.