GOP asks Supreme Court again to block PA ballot extension

The Republican Party’s late Friday filing came four days after the justices divided 4-4 on putting a hold on the extension.
Credit: AP
Mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election in the United States are seen before being sorted at the Chester County Voter Services office, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's Republican Party is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to speedily take up its case to block counties in the presidential battleground state from counting mailed-in ballots received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election. 

The Republican Party’s late Friday filing came four days after the justices divided 4-4 on putting a hold on the extension. The Republican Party’s request could arrive before the U.S. Supreme Court with a new, ninth justice. President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate on Monday. 

Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a battle to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. 

