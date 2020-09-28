Gettysburg voters march for Democratic candidates

Voters peacefully marched across town Sept. 27 to promote Democratic political candidates.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Voters peacefully marched across town Sept. 27 to promote Democratic political candidates.

More than 100 people march from near Gettysburg Area Middle School down Baltimore St. to Lincoln Square.

Marchers briefly stopped in front of Gettysburg Hotel, where volunteers of the Adams County Democratic Committee were ready to help people register to vote.

The purpose of the march was not to protest Republicans, organizers said, but rather to support Democrats.

“We need to find positive ways to express our feelings and our opinions,” said Marcia Wilson, chair of the Adams County Democratic Committee. “We need to work together. We need to understand that civility is what matters.”

Organizers also said they hoped to raise awareness of local Democratic candidates.