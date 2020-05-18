Gary Wegman (D) - U.S. House District 9

Wegman is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Gary Wegman (Democratic Party) is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District. He is on the ballot in the Democratic primary on June 2, 2020.

According to his campaign website, Wegman has dedicated his life to serving his community: as a dentist, as a farmer, and as a father and husband. He was raised on a working family farm in the Oley Valley.

Wegman says he will bring real solutions to the halls of Congress on behalf of all of the constituents in Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District.

He is one of the few medical professionals running for Congress, and says he knows our healthcare system inside and out.

Wegman says he has seen too many patients who lack sufficient insurance coverage.

He intends tp pass HR3, a bill that will allow the government to negotiate with the pharmaceutical industry to determine a fair price for medications, and reach across the aisle to find solutions to lower the cost of healthcare.