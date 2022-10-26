x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Latrobe

The 45th president will hold a rally in Latrobe on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Credit: Donald Trump
Donald Trump

LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump's Save America Tour is coming to Pennsylvania. 

The 45th president will hold a rally in Latrobe on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport located at 148 Aviation Lane in Westmoreland County. 

It is expected that he will deliver remarks in support of candidates Doug Mastriano for governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate.

A timeline of events is as follows: 

-Parking lots, vendor row and registration opens at 8 a.m.

-At 2 p.m. doors will open

-Special guests are expected to deliver remarks beginning at 4 p.m. 

-Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m. 

According to a press release put out by the tour, entertainment and concessions will be available throughout the day. 

Ticket information can be found here

    

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

League of Women Voters to host candidate forum for 98th district on Wednesday

Before You Leave, Check This Out