Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump's Save America Tour is coming to Pennsylvania.

The 45th president will hold a rally in Latrobe on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport located at 148 Aviation Lane in Westmoreland County.

It is expected that he will deliver remarks in support of candidates Doug Mastriano for governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate.

A timeline of events is as follows:

-Parking lots, vendor row and registration opens at 8 a.m.

-At 2 p.m. doors will open

-Special guests are expected to deliver remarks beginning at 4 p.m.

-Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m.

According to a press release put out by the tour, entertainment and concessions will be available throughout the day.

Ticket information can be found here.