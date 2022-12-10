Fetterman campaign launches new website dedicated to 'pointing out Oz’s hypocrisy and wild, out-of-touch beliefs'

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Oct. 12.
The Fetterman campaign on Wednesday announced the launch of a new website: Fettermemes.com.
The site, according to a release from his campaign, is dedicated to encouraging his supporters to "get in on the meme-ing fun" and providing a way for them to "creatively point out Oz's hypocrisy and wild, out of touch beliefs."
The website hosts a video bank of clips of Dr. Oz's "most absurd and dangerous scams, weirdest moments, and most obscene comments," broken into categories for use.
“John has been campaigning across the Commonwealth talking with Pennsylvanians about the issues that matter most to them—from combating rising costs, to expanding access to healthcare, to protecting abortion rights,” Fetterman Campaign Manager Brendan McPhillips said in a statement. “Oz, on the other hand, hasn't held a public event in more than five weeks. He isn’t giving voters a chance to ask him about his dangerous stances and ridiculous record in-person, so we wanted to give them this tool so they could do it online instead.”
This is hardly the first time Fetterman and his campaign have employed the use of memes to reach his supporters, and young people specifically. His official Twitter account often features images such as the following:
These memes are of course referring to Oz's repeated public comments about Fetterman's stroke he suffered in May, days before the Pennsylvania primary, as well as the fact that Oz is facing animal abuse accusations following a report that dozens of his medical experiments at Columbia University resulted in the deaths of hundreds of dogs. They also refer to Oz's time as host of "The Dr. Oz Show" and his stance on reproductive rights.
