Fetterman to hold first public rally since stroke next Friday in Erie County

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman announced on Friday that he will be holding his first public rally since his stroke in May.

The rally will be held next Friday, Aug. 12 in Erie, Pa., and Fetterman will campaign for his run for United States Senate.

Erie County is one of Pennsylvania's largest "bellwether" counties, according to a statement, meaning that how the people there vote tends to predict how the rest of the state will. Though the county narrowly went for Former President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, it flipped in 2020, and went to current President Joe Biden.

Lt. Gov. Fetterman won 80% of the vote in Erie County in the Pennsylvania primary, which occurred just two days after his stroke. He also received three-times more raw votes in the county than Dr. Oz, also according to the statement.

“Before the 2020 election, I said that if I could know one single fact about the results, I could tell you who was going to win Pennsylvania," Fetterman said in a statement. "Whoever wins Erie County, will win Pennsylvania. I’ve visited Erie dozens and dozens of times in the past, and I am honored and proud to be returning to the campaign trail there.”