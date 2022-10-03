x
Fetterman to host York County rally

The rally will be held on Oct. 8 at the Weis Markets Arena in West Manchester Township.
Credit: AP
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman's cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Democratic nominee for Pa's opening U.S. Senate seat and Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is coming to York County as election day continues to move closer. 

The Fetterman campaign announced they are hosting a rally that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2-4 p.m. It will be held at Weis Markets Arena, located at 334 Carlisle Avenue in West Manchester Township. 

Special guests are expected to be at the event as well, but it is unclear at this time who these guests will be. 

More information on the general elections taking place Tuesday, Nov. 8 can be found here.

