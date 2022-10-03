Fetterman to host York County rally

The rally will be held on Oct. 8 at the Weis Markets Arena in West Manchester Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Democratic nominee for Pa's opening U.S. Senate seat and Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is coming to York County as election day continues to move closer.

The Fetterman campaign announced they are hosting a rally that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2-4 p.m. It will be held at Weis Markets Arena, located at 334 Carlisle Avenue in West Manchester Township.

Special guests are expected to be at the event as well, but it is unclear at this time who these guests will be.