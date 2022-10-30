Fetterman campaign, canvassers emphasize turnout as polls tighten

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman held a canvass launch in Dauphin County nine days before Election Day.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It’s crunch time for candidates on the campaign trail with the November 8 elections just nine days away.

The race for Pennsylvania’s opening U.S. Senate seat is drawing plenty of attention as it could impact party control over the chamber.

Pennsylvania Democrats gathered in Swatara Township, Dauphin County for a canvass launch Sunday morning hoping to boost voter turnout on election day.

"Simply put, our democracy is on the ballot," Dauphin County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Rogette Harris said.

Supporters and canvassers, including people from neighboring states, stressed the importance of getting Pennsylvanians to the ballot box.

“We want to get out and get as many people voting as possible, especially, you know, people who aren't maybe paying as much attention," Baltimore County, Maryland resident Jennifer Johnson said. "They're busy. They've got a lot going on and they care about the issues, but maybe they don't know how important this is.”

The U.S. Senate race in the Commonwealth will likely play a key role in the balance of power in the nation’s Capital.

As of October 30, Democratic candidate and Lt. Governor John Fetterman held a roughly one percent lead over Republican rival Mehmet Oz, according to FiveThirtyEight’s popular vote projection.

“It's absolutely going to be close," Fetterman said during the campaign stop. "But every bout <sic>, excuse me, every county and every vote, it all matters.”

Fetterman has slightly slipped in the polls since struggling in a debate on October 25th due to lingering effects of his stroke in May.

The Lt. Governor addressed concerns over his health during the canvass launch

“I might miss some words sometimes but I will always do the right thing in DC," Fetterman said.

Tom Fink, a member of the Pennsylvania Democratic Committee and Acorn Health Associates Psychologist, says he believes Fetterman will improve.

“As a psychologist, rehabilitation psychologist, I'm very confident in his recovery and his ability to be a good senator for us," Fink said.

Though the latest FiveThirtyEight poll says Fetterman has a nearly 60% shot at winning the race Johnson says that points are only measurements.

“The polls always tighten in the end, you know, this typically happens. But polls aren't votes," Johnson said. "So, get people out to vote and, you know, it could– it makes a huge difference.”

Johnson also says voters should make sure nothing gets in the way of making their voices heard.