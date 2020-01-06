Governor Wolf signs executive order extending mail-in ballot deadline for six Pa counties

The six counties included in the executive order are Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

Governor Wolf signed an executive order on Monday extending the mail-in ballot deadline for six Pennsylvania counties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and civil disturbances.

Deadlines for absentee and mail-in ballots in Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties have been extended until Tuesday June 9th at 5 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than June 2nd. The deadline to hand-deliver absentee or mail-in ballots is still June 2nd at 8 p.m.

The Governor and Pa General Assembly postponed this years primary elections due to the COVID-19 crisis. The election dated was moved from April 28 to June 2.

More that 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters have applied for a mail-in ballot since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is an unprecedented time for Pennsylvania and our nation as we face a major public health crisis and civil unrest during an election,” said Gov. Wolf. “Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy and I want to ensure that voters can cast their ballot and that it is received in time.”