2022 Pennsylvania Election Results map

Here is a map displaying the 2022 Election Results in Pennsylvania.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — General Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Pennsylvania, and the results of the midterm elections are rolling in.

This year, the race for Pennsylvania's governor and U.S. Senate seats represent the most hotly contested races in the commonwealth. However, voters will also be selecting candidates for seats in the state Senate, the state House of Representatives, and more.

For more information on how to vote in Pennsylvania, how votes will be counted, and the candidates up for election this year, you can visit our 2022 Election Guide here.