Lou Barletta (R): Candidate for Pennsylvania governor

The former Pennsylvania Representative from the 11th district is one of nine Republican candidates running in the primary.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republican Lou Barletta is one of nine GOP candidates running for Pennsylvania governor in the May 17 primary.

A former member of the Pennsylvania House, Barletta is one of the leading Republican candidates in the polls, joining Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White.

The state Republican party declined to endorse a candidate in the lead-up to the primary.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Barletta served as a representative for the 11th district from 2011 to 2019. He was the mayor of Hazleton for 10 years prior to joining the State House and also served on the Hazleton City Council.

He unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2018.