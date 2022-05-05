State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R): Running for Pennsylvania governor

Mastriano is part of a nine-candidate field vying for the right to run for Pennsylvania governor in the GOP primary.

Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano is one of nine candidates vying for the chance to run for governor in the upcoming Republican primary.

A former colonel who served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 2017, Mastriano has represented District 33 in the Pennsylvania Senate since 2019, when he defeated Democrat Sarah Hammond in a special election to fill the vacancy left by Richard Alloway's resignation.

Mastriano was re-elected to his position in 2020, defeating Democrat Richard Sterner.

District 33 covers all of Adams County and portions of Franklin, Cumberland, and York counties.

Mastriano is considered one of the front-runners in the crowded Republican primary field along with Lou Barletta, Dave White, and Bill McSwain.

Mastriano has focused on his opposition to Covid-19 measures and has pledged to defend election integrity while in office. Mastriano has claimed that voting fraud was prevalent in the 2020 election and has criticized McSwain for not supporting efforts to investigate the results of the election.

Mastriano earned a bachelor's degree in history from Eastern University in 1986, a master's degree in strategic intelligence from the Joint Intelligence College in 1992, a master's degree in airpower theory from Air University in 2001, a master's degree in military operational art and science from the School of Advanced Air & Space Studies at Air University in 2002, a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2010, and a Ph.D. in history from the University of New Brunswick in 2013, according to Ballotpedia.org.