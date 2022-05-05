Melissa Hart (R): Former PA Rep. running for governor in crowded GOP primary field

Hart served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2007, representing western Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart is one of nine Republican candidates running in the primary for Pennsylvania Governor.

She was defeated by Democrat Jason Altimre in the 2006 mid-term elections, and lost in her bid to replace Altimre in 2008.

Prior to serving in Congress, Hart served 10 years in the Pennsylvania Senate, where she chaired the finance committee. When she was elected to that post in 1990 at the age of 28, Hart became the first Republican woman elected to serve a full term.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Hart is a graduate of North Allegheny High School, Washingon & Jefferson College, and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

Hart's campaign priorities are creating jobs and opportunities in Pennsylvania, building the energy economy, renewing education, protecting life, safeguarding the Second Amendment, respect for veterans, and government reform.