State Rep. Brian Sims (D): Running for Lt. Governor in the Pennsylvania primary

Sims is one of three Democratic candidates vying to serve as Josh Shapiro's second-in-command, should Shapiro be elected governor.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from May 2021.

Brian Sims is one of three candidates running for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor in the Democratic primary, joining Austin Davis and Jay Sosa.

The lieutenant governor is the state’s second-in-command who would take over if the Governor dies or resigns.

Josh Shapiro, the only candidate for governor in the Democratic primary, has endorsed Austin Davis, but it is Pennsylvania voters who will ultimately make that decision.

There are nine candidates running for governor and nine running for lieutenant governor in the Republican primary.

Sims has served in the Pennsylvania House since 2012, when he defeated a 28-year incumbent to become the first openly gay member of the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He represents the Center City portion of Philadelphia in the State House.

A former policy attorney who served as staff counsel for policy and planning at Philadelphia Bar Association, Sims graduated from Bloomsburg University (where he was captain of the 2000 football team that won an NCAA Division II national championship) and the Michigan State University College of Law.