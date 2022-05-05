Bill McSwain (R): Running for Pennsylvania governor

A former Marine and U.S. attorney, McSwain is part of a crowded field in the GOP primary.

Bill McSwain is one of nine Republican candidates running for Pennsylvania governor in the GOP primary. He is considered one of the front-runners in the crowded field, along with Doug Mastriano, Lou Barletta and Dave White.

A former U.S. Marine, McSwain is a graduate of West Chester Henderson High School and earned degrees from Yale University and Harvard Law School.

After his tenure in the Marine Corps, McSwain worked as a private attorney before being appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by former President Donald Trump.

The former president made headlines by refusing to endorse McSwain in the primary, but it hasn't deterred McSwain from continuing to fight his way onto the ticket.

According to Ballotpedia.org, McSwain has emphasized his work as a U.S. Attorney, saying his experience differentiates him from the other candidates in the field.

“What the other candidates in this race know about crime, they read in the newspaper," McSwain said. "I’m the only one who has actually done something about it.”

McSwain said his priorities would be strengthening our economy, reducing crime, promoting school choice and pro-family policies, and securing elections.