Election ballot drop-box available for York County voters

YORK, Pa. — A curbside drop-box for mail-in or absentee ballots will be available for anyone who wishes to deliver their ballot in person.

The drop-box will be available in front of the County Administration Building at 28 East Market Street in York.

According to the York County Office of the Commissioners, the ballot box will be staffed by both a county employee and a sheriff's deputy.

The dates and times when voters can drop off their ballots are as follows:

-Monday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Thursday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Important dates for voters to remember include:

-Nov. 1: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot

-Nov. 7: Last day to apply for a military or overseas absentee ballot

-Nov. 8: General Election Day

For those who plan on voting by mail, York County officials ask that submission requests are put in as soon as possible to ensure the ballot is received in a timely manner.

Additionally, York County is segregating mail-in ballots that are undated, unsigned, and/or dated with an incorrect date. The ballots will remain separate until the courts direct how they should be counted.

Additionally, the York County Board of Elections is implementing a process to conduct a limited accountability review of three randomly selected voting precincts following the 2022 general election and prior to the final vote certification.

While questions have been raised about this process, according to the York County Office of Commissioners it is important to recognize that conducting limited post-election ballot audits is a routine practice required by both existing election law and recent directives from the Department of State.

The Board’s consideration of supplementing these post-election audit activities is made in the spirit of transparency for the electors of York County, according to a statement put out by the county.