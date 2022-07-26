Economic issues to play key role in Pennsylvania governor's race

Many voters say "inflation and rising costs" are the most important issues to them in this November's election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Twenty-seven percent of likely voters say inflation and rising costs are the most important issue in this November’s gubernatorial election.

That's according to a recent AARP poll here in Pennsylvania.

“I hear it across the board, inflation and rising costs are certainly top of mind,” said Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro said he believes there are many geopolitical factors contributing to these economic challenges, like the war in Ukraine.

“Just because those challenges weren’t made here in Pennsylvania, doesn’t mean we don’t have a responsibility to address it," he said.

He said he wants to put more money in people’s wallets to offset rising costs.

“I put forth a plan to cut nuisance plans like your cell phone tax, I put forth a plan to try to keep seniors in their homes by doubling the property tax rent rebate, make it available to more seniors, giving people a $250 gas tax refund to offset the rise in gas prices," explained Shapiro.

If elected, Shapiro said he plans to create a new Office of Economic Growth and Workforce Development to help businesses cut through red tape.

He also stressed the importance of creating a pipeline of workers to address employee shortages across the state.

“I’ll put vocational, technical, computer training in our high school classrooms so young people have access to those life skills," said Shapiro.

Right now Pennsylvania’s 9.99% corporate net income tax is the second highest in the U.S.

Shapiro said he wants to make it one of the nation’s lowest, by slashing it to four percent by 2025.

“It’s super aggressive but what it does is show we’re open for business, it puts more money in the pockets of workers," he said.

It’s a move that may be unexpected for a Democrat, but Shapiro said he’s a candidate with bipartisan appeal as nine prominent state Republicans recently endorsed the Attorney General.

“It’s clear they find my opponent to be too divisive, too extreme, too chaotic, and frankly a bridge too far for many Republicans and Independents out there," said Shapiro.

Shapiro’s opponent, Republican Senator Doug Mastriano also proposes lowering the corporate income tax rate.

According to his campaign website, he wants to slash the state’s gas tax and work to eliminate property taxes as well.