Doug Ross (D) - PA State House District 92

Doug Ross is a Democrat running against Republican incumbent Rep. Dawn Keefer to represent PA State House 92nd District.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Doug Ross (D) is president of the Newberry Business Association and president of the Friends of the Red Land Community Library.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in education from Penn State University and was a stay-at-home dad to his three daughters for 14 years. During this time he also prepared taxes professionally during evening and weekends.

For the past 12 years, Ross has been an entrepreneur and business owner. He has also served as a volunteer at the Red Land Community Library for 25 years and can still usually be found there several days of the week.

Ross says he doesn't agree or disagree with any party on 100% of issues and believes people should have as much freedom as possible with little government interference.

He does however believe in a strong social safety net because he has seen his customers fall on hard times and knows that most people come across hardships in their lives and government should be there to help if needed.