GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano meets with York voters

Mastriano encouraged people in attendance to get out and vote on Nov. 8, saying their support will help push him over the top.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — With the election just two weeks away, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano brought his Restore Freedom Tour to Windsor Township, York County on Tuesday.

“He’s genuine, he’s the real deal, and I’m praying that he wins," Susan Allison, a Mastriano supporter in attendance told FOX43.

“He’s going to uphold the Constitution, he’s going to protect our children, and he’s going to protect our rights," Wendy Voulopos, another Mastriano supporter said.

The GOP hopeful framed the upcoming election as a crucial one for Pennsylvanians, arguing that he’s the candidate to protect people from government interference.

“If you want to have sovereignty over your body, if you want to have the last word on what your kids are taught and how they're taught," Mastriano said. "If you want to have the last word on whether your kids mask up or get the jab or not, if you want to keep your job and not lose it because of a mandate, then the choice is clear.”

Mastriano criticized Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro for his record as state attorney general and his support for COVID policies, such as mask and vaccine mandates.

“Name me a time where he’s stood for the people of the state," Mastriano said. "Or for your lives, your livelihoods, your kids, your freedom to choose, he hasn’t done it. Every single time, he’s stood against you.”

Mastriano trails Shapiro by an average of 8.3 points, according to a recent poll by Real Clear Politics. His campaign encouraged people in attendance to get out and vote on Nov. 8, saying their support will help push him over the top.