Doug Mastriano challenges Josh Shapiro to participate in two 90-minute debates in October

The Republican candidate for governor said the debates should be organized by each campaign, accusing the "mainstream media" of bias against conservative candidates.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from July 26.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, issued a challenge to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, inviting his Democratic opponent in the November election to participate in two 90-minute debates in October.

The debates would be organized by both campaigns, Mastriano said.

In his letter to Shapiro, Mastriano said his debate challenge is "designed to give both candidates an even playing field." He claimed the "mainstream media," which traditionally moderates the debates, is biased against his candidacy.

“Typically, Republican statewide candidates fall prey to the trap of debates that are effectively a two-against-one matchup, in which the mainstream media, who moderate the debates, are unpaid advocates and ideological allies of the Democrat candidates,” Mastriano wrote in the letter.

“I challenge you to two 90-minute debates in the month of October, one at a location of your choosing, and one at a location of my choosing,” Mastriano said in his letter to Shapiro. “Each debate will have two moderators … who will be allowed an equal number of questions asked of each candidate. The topics for the debates can be open-ended with no limits.”

