Dickinson College celebrates National Voter Registration Day

From noon to 1:30 p.m., students and faculty help the campus community register to vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CARLISLE, Pa. — Tuesday, Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day.

While the voter registration deadline in Pennsylvania isn't until Oct. 23, students and faculty at Dickinson College in Carlisle wanted to get a head start.

Faculty, the office of the college president and the campus group Dickinson Votes organized the event on Tuesday. Organizers helped students and faculty fill out voter registration forms and answer questions about the process.

The voter registration event was from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Britton Plaza on the High Street side of the Holland Union Building.