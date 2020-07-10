Democracy 2020: Voting FAQs - Lancaster County election director answers your questions

Lancaster County Director of Elections Randall Wenger helps separate fact from fiction when it comes to Election Day concerns.

LANCASTER, Pa. — You have questions. They have answers.

As rumors swirl surrounding the upcoming November 3 election over safety and security concerns, FOX43 is taking your questions to county leaders who are in charge of making sure your vote counts.

Lancaster County Director of Elections Randall Wenger spoke with FOX43's Matt Maisel and answered a few questions from local voters.

One question we've heard a lot from viewers is if someone can still vote in person if they received a ballot in the mail. Wenger says yes, you can, but there's a process you have to go through in returning your mail-in ballot.

Wenger says, if you haven't returned it in person to your county election office, you can take your ballot and the return envelope it comes with to your polling place, surrender it to the judge of elections on site, then sign a voting declaration. Once those steps take place, you can then sign the poll book and vote in person.