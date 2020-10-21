Democracy 2020: Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries answers your voting FAQs

Pries, the Republican commissioner in charge of elections in Dauphin County, believes Election Day 2020 will be safe and secure

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Mike Pries believes Election Day will "absolutely" be safe and secure.

The Republican Dauphin County Commissioner who oversees elections and voter registration in the county, Pries touts mail-in voting and is confident in the county's ability to speedily and safely tally ballots on November 3 and, if necessary, the days after.

"Between voting in person on Election Day at one of our 159 precincts and wards, to voting by mail through the U.S. Postal Service, it's safe, secure, and efficient," Pries said. "Or voting downtown, or at our northern [Dauphin County] human services building, we're very confident that your vote will count 100% on Election Day or if it's postmarked by November 3, within the 72 hours after."

Pries took questions from FOX43 viewers about concerns over Election Day.

Nearly 60,000 Dauphin County voters have requested ballots by mail.