Reminder: Deadline to register for this year's municipal primary election is May 3, state says

In addition to deciding on candidates for court seats and local government, voters this year will be eligible to vote on 3 proposed state constitutional amendments.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of State on Monday issued a reminder that the deadline for eligible residents to register to vote for the upcoming May 18 municipal primary election is less than a month away.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said in a press release that the deadline to register is May 3.

“I encourage all eligible voters to make sure that they are registered, and their information is up to date," Degraffenreid said. "Municipal elections give residents the opportunity to select the local leaders who make decisions that affect our daily lives."

To register to vote, or to update your current registration, go here.

On May 18, voters who are registered as Republican or Democrat will choose their parties’ nominees for seats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts, and Philadelphia Municipal Court, Degraffenreid said.

Also on the party ballots will be a wide variety of county, school board, and local seats such as mayor, city or borough council member, township commissioner or supervisor, magisterial district judges, and precinct election officials.

All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be eligible to vote on three ballot questions in the primary election. Each ballot question deals with a proposed amendment to the state Constitution, Degraffenreid said.

In addition, Degraffenreid said, all registered voters in the following four districts, regardless of party affiliation, will be voting in special elections to fill vacancies:

22nd State Senate District (Lackawanna County and parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties)

48th State Senate District (Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York counties)

59th State House District (parts of Somerset and Westmoreland counties)

60th State House District (parts of Armstrong, Butler, and Indiana counties)

Individuals who wish to register to vote in the May 18 primary must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the primary.

A resident of Pennsylvania and of the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary.

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary.

Eligible voters also can register by mail or in person at a county voter registration office; county assistance offices; Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices; PennDOT photo and driver’s license centers; Armed Forces recruitment centers; county clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices; area agencies on aging; county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices; student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education; offices of special education in high schools; and Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers.

Applicants using the online voter registration system must complete and submit their application by 11:59 p.m. on May 3. Traditional paper voter registration forms must be received in county voter registration offices by close of business or postmarked by May 3.

Pennsylvania voters wishing to vote by mail ballot in the primary must apply for their ballot by May 11, but the earlier the better so they can return it in plenty of time before the election. They can apply online, by mail or in person at their county election office to receive the ballot as soon as it is available.