Ted Cruz campaigns for David McCormick in Pa. Senate race

David McCormick, a candidate for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat, was joined by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) as they campaigned across Pennsylvania on Friday.

LITITZ, Pa. — Republican United States Senate candidate, David McCormick, campaigned in front of a packed house at Listrak in Warwick Township Friday afternoon, just four days away from the primary election.

“It’s a wide-open race and I think there’s a great opportunity for me to convince them that I have the set of experiences that make sense for this moment,” said McCormick.

McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz are joined by Kathy Barnette in a neck-and-neck race.

“I know what it means to have American strength and have America’s role in the world respected by all and we’ve lost that,” McCormick said. “So that’s what I mean by ‘America First’—that America’s interests are first among others and we have policies that actually promote that.”

He was joined Friday by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who says McCormick is the strongest GOP candidate to go up against Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in November.

“Listen, we all know Pennsylvania is a swing state, it’s a purple state,” said Senator Cruz. “It is historically very, very close. We need a strong candidate that can build a strong coalition across Pennsylvania.”

Both McCormick and Senator Cruz touted the importance of Pennsylvania in helping Republicans win back the U.S. Senate.

The Texas Senator calls McCormick the Commonwealth’s best shot at tackling issues that matter to Pennsylvania residents in Washington.

“I have complete confidence that when the people of Pennsylvania elect Dave McCormick, that every day he will work for the men and women of the Commonwealth,” said Sen. Cruz.

On the Democratic side, Lt. Governor Fetterman was scheduled for a meet-and-hreet in Millersville Friday morning.

His campaign canceled the event, saying Fetterman was feeling under the weather.