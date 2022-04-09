David McCormick (R): running for Senate

David McCormick is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17.

David McCormick is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary on May 17, 2022.

McCormick received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. in international affairs from Princeton University.

His professional experience includes working as the CEO of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, and under secretary in both the Department of Commerce and Department of the Treasury.

He also served in the Army's 82nd Airborne Division during the Persian Gulf War.

On April 9, 2022, former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz. Trump previously endorsed Sean Parnell in Sept. 2021, but he suspended his campaign in Nov. 2021 and endorsed McCormick in Jan. 2022. Former Trump administration official endorsements are split between McCormick and Oz.