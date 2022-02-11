State. Rep. hopeful David Buell | Coffee with the Candidates

Buell has been a resident of Camp Hill for more than 20 years and is running as a Republican to represent District 103.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — David Buell has been a resident of Camp Hill for more than 20 years.

He's running on the republican ticket to represent District 103 in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

It’s a recently redrawn district that now includes areas west of the Susquehanna river.

Below is a small excerpt of the interview:

SEAN STREICHER: Let’s talk a little politics. This is not a job that one goes into. It’s a tough job, what made you want to do this?

DAVID BUELL: I was inspired by my dad who served in the house of representatives in the state of Indiana for 27 years.

Since I was six, 10-years-old, I always wanted to do what dad did. Because I saw the kind of things that he was able to affect and the change it was able to affect, it was what I wanted to do. I fell in love with it.