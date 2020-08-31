Dauphin County is permanently changing locations of several polling places prior to Nov. 3 election

The changes were prompted by COVID-19 concerns, ADA accessibility, and limited space for the new voting system, county officials say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County officials are permanently changing several polling places for the November 3 general election. The changes were prompted by COVID-19-related concerns, ADA accessibility and limited space for the new voting system.

The following changes were approved at the Election Board’s August 26 public meeting:

Harrisburg City 1st Ward/1st Precinct

Former Location

UPMC PinnacleHealth/Life Team Facility

1000 Paxton St.

Harrisburg, PA 17104

New Location

Foose School Building

1301 Sycamore St.

Harrisburg, PA 17104

Harrisburg City 14th Ward

Former Location

Chisuk Emuna Synagogue

3219 Green St.

Harrisburg, PA 17110

New Location

Camp Curtin Academy

2900 N. Sixth St.

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Hummelstown Borough 1st Precinct (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice)

Former Location

Hummelstown Fire Co. #1

249-251 E. Main St.

Hummelstown, PA 17036

New Location

Lower Dauphin High School

Hummelstown, PA 17036

Hummelstown Borough 2nd Precinct (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice)

Former Location

Hummelstown Fire Co. #1

249-251 E. Main St.

Hummelstown, PA 17036

New Location

Lower Dauphin High School

201 S. Hanover St.

Hummelstown, PA 17036

Middletown Borough 2nd Ward/1st Precinct

Former Location

Middletown Presbyterian Church

290 N. Union St.

Middletown, PA 17057

New Location

Lyall J. Fink School Building

150 N. Race St.

Middletown, PA 17057

Middletown Borough 3rd Ward/1st Precinct

Former Location

Frey Village

1020 N. Union St.

Middletown, PA 17057

New Location

Middletown Area High School

1155 N. Union St.

Middletown, PA 17057

Royalton Borough 2nd Ward

Former Location

Royalton Park Offices

District Court

50 Canal St.

Middletown, PA 17057

New Location

Royalton Borough Building, Senior Center

101 Northumberland St.

Middletown, PA 17057

Jackson Township

Former Location

Jackson Township Building

450 Bastian Rd.

Halifax, PA 17032

New Location

Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company

16 Church St.

Halifax, PA 17032

Lower Paxton Township 14th Precinct

Former Location

St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church

4200 Londonderry Rd.

Harrisburg, PA 17109

New Location

Central Dauphin Middle School

4600 Locust Lane

Harrisburg, PA 17112

Lower Paxton Township 19th Precinct

Former Location

The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg

4000 Lingletown Rd.

Harrisburg, PA 17112

New Location

Linglestown Middle School

1200 N. Mountain Rd.

Harrisburg, PA 17112

South Hanover Township 1st Precinct

Former Location

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church

158 S. Hoernerstown Rd.

Hummelstown, PA 17036

New Location

Grace and Truth Bible Church

410 Pleasant View Rd.

Hummelstown, PA 17036

Susquehanna Township 2nd Ward

Former Location

Pheasant Hills Estates Community Center

4400 Pheasant Hill Rd.

Harrisburg, PA 17110

New Location

Thomas Holtzman Elementary School

1910 Linglestown Rd.

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Upper Paxton Township 2nd Precinct (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice)

Former Location

Upper Paxton Township Municipal Bldg.

506 Berrysburg Rd.

Millersburg, PA 17061

New Location

Grace United Methodist Church

Family Life Center, 982 Medical Rd.

Millersburg, PA 17061

Voters in the affected areas will receive a new voter identification card and a postcard reminder before the general election. Additionally, signage will be posted at the former polling places on election day.

Additional polling place changes are expected before the general election.

To learn more about polling places, apply for a mail-in ballot, or watch a video demonstration on how to use the Clear Ballot voting system, go to www.DauphinCounty.org and then > Government > Election & Voter Registration or call 717-780-6360.