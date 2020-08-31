Dauphin County is permanently changing locations of several polling places prior to Nov. 3 election

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County officials are permanently changing several polling places for the November 3 general election. The changes were prompted by COVID-19-related concerns, ADA accessibility and limited space for the new voting system.
The following changes were approved at the Election Board’s August 26 public meeting:
Harrisburg City 1st Ward/1st Precinct
Former Location
UPMC PinnacleHealth/Life Team Facility
1000 Paxton St.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
New Location
Foose School Building
1301 Sycamore St.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Harrisburg City 14th Ward
Former Location
Chisuk Emuna Synagogue
3219 Green St.
Harrisburg, PA 17110
New Location
Camp Curtin Academy
2900 N. Sixth St.
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Hummelstown Borough 1st Precinct (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice)
Former Location
Hummelstown Fire Co. #1
249-251 E. Main St.
Hummelstown, PA 17036
New Location
Lower Dauphin High School
Hummelstown, PA 17036
Hummelstown Borough 2nd Precinct (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice)
Former Location
Hummelstown Fire Co. #1
249-251 E. Main St.
Hummelstown, PA 17036
New Location
Lower Dauphin High School
201 S. Hanover St.
Hummelstown, PA 17036
Middletown Borough 2nd Ward/1st Precinct
Former Location
Middletown Presbyterian Church
290 N. Union St.
Middletown, PA 17057
New Location
Lyall J. Fink School Building
150 N. Race St.
Middletown, PA 17057
Middletown Borough 3rd Ward/1st Precinct
Former Location
Frey Village
1020 N. Union St.
Middletown, PA 17057
New Location
Middletown Area High School
1155 N. Union St.
Middletown, PA 17057
Royalton Borough 2nd Ward
Former Location
Royalton Park Offices
District Court
50 Canal St.
Middletown, PA 17057
New Location
Royalton Borough Building, Senior Center
101 Northumberland St.
Middletown, PA 17057
Jackson Township
Former Location
Jackson Township Building
450 Bastian Rd.
Halifax, PA 17032
New Location
Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company
16 Church St.
Halifax, PA 17032
Lower Paxton Township 14th Precinct
Former Location
St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
4200 Londonderry Rd.
Harrisburg, PA 17109
New Location
Central Dauphin Middle School
4600 Locust Lane
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Lower Paxton Township 19th Precinct
Former Location
The Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg
4000 Lingletown Rd.
Harrisburg, PA 17112
New Location
Linglestown Middle School
1200 N. Mountain Rd.
Harrisburg, PA 17112
South Hanover Township 1st Precinct
Former Location
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
158 S. Hoernerstown Rd.
Hummelstown, PA 17036
New Location
Grace and Truth Bible Church
410 Pleasant View Rd.
Hummelstown, PA 17036
Susquehanna Township 2nd Ward
Former Location
Pheasant Hills Estates Community Center
4400 Pheasant Hill Rd.
Harrisburg, PA 17110
New Location
Thomas Holtzman Elementary School
1910 Linglestown Rd.
Harrisburg, PA 17110
Upper Paxton Township 2nd Precinct (pending approval from the U.S. Department of Justice)
Former Location
Upper Paxton Township Municipal Bldg.
506 Berrysburg Rd.
Millersburg, PA 17061
New Location
Grace United Methodist Church
Family Life Center, 982 Medical Rd.
Millersburg, PA 17061
Voters in the affected areas will receive a new voter identification card and a postcard reminder before the general election. Additionally, signage will be posted at the former polling places on election day.
Additional polling place changes are expected before the general election.
To learn more about polling places, apply for a mail-in ballot, or watch a video demonstration on how to use the Clear Ballot voting system, go to www.DauphinCounty.org and then > Government > Election & Voter Registration or call 717-780-6360.
Source: Dauphin County Office of Commissioners