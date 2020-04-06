Dauphin County elections office start counting mail-in adn absentee ballots

More than 33,000 absentee and mail-in ballots were received by the county's elections office by 8 p.m. on June 2

Dauphin County's elections office will start counting the 33,079 absentee and mail-in ballots received by 8 p.m. on election day.

On election day, more than 31,400 Dauphin County residents cast their ballots in person.

Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries, who oversees the county's election bureau said “This election had many firsts. We had a new voting system in place, additional safeguards to protect poll workers and voters, and the ability to vote by mail.."

The elections office started sorting the ballots on Wednesday.

Final primary results are not expected until Tuesday, June 9, the deadline for mail-in and absentee ballots.