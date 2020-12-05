x
Dana Hamp Gulick, Democratic candidate for PA House District 97

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dana Hamp Gulick earned 43 percent of the vote when she ran against incumbent Republican Rep. Steven Mentzer for the 97th House District in 2018. 

An advertising account supervisor, Hamp Gulick has served on the board of the Lancaster YWCA. She says she is a domestic violence survivor who returned to her native Lancaster County after escaping an abusive husband in Hawaii, and used help from government programs to help rebuild her life.

A Manheim Township High School graduate, says she is running on issues like gun violence prevention, criminal justice reform, affordable healthcare, opioid addiction, and environmental protection. 

The House's 97th District covers Lititz, Warwick Township, and Manheim Township. 