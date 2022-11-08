Cumberland County officially begins ballot count

County officials began counting mail-in and absentee ballots after being sworn in at 6:45 a.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections began counting mail-in and absentee ballots for the midterm elections today at 7 a.m.

The first shift of county staffers was sworn in at 6:45 a.m., the county's communications office said.

Counting will continue throughout the day until all valid ballots are counted.

Cumberland County reports that more than 29,607 ballots were sent out to area voters who requested to vote by mail-in or absentee, and as of 9 a.m., 26,181 were returned.

Residents can drop off their mail-in or absentee ballots until 8 p.m. at the Bureau of Elections, 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.