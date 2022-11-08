x
Elections

Cumberland County officially begins ballot count

County officials began counting mail-in and absentee ballots after being sworn in at 6:45 a.m.
Credit: AP
FILE - A person drops off a mail-in ballot at an election ballot return box in Willow Grove, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021. Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are crucial swing states that allow mail-in ballots but give local election offices very little if any time before Election Day to process them. Election workers’ inability to check signatures, addresses and get the mailed ballots ready for counting ahead of time means many of the those ballots may not be counted on Election Day. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections began counting mail-in and absentee ballots for the midterm elections today at 7 a.m.

The first shift of county staffers was sworn in at 6:45 a.m., the county's communications office said.

Counting will continue throughout the day until all valid ballots are counted.

Cumberland County reports that more than 29,607 ballots were sent out to area voters who requested to vote by mail-in or absentee, and as of 9 a.m., 26,181 were returned.

Residents can drop off their mail-in or absentee ballots until 8 p.m. at the Bureau of Elections, 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle.

All Cumberland County polling places and the Bureau of Elections Office are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

   

