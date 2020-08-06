Cumberland County election officials complete unofficial count of mail-in and absentee ballots from June 2 primary

More than 31,000 mail-in and absentee ballots were submitted, outnumbering the more than 27,600 votes cast in-person in last week's primary, officials said

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections announced Monday they have completed the unofficial count of more than 31,000 mail-in and absentee ballots from the June 2 Primary Election.

“My thanks to a great team of professionals who worked tirelessly to count all 31,766 mail-in and absentee ballots,” said Bethany Salzarulo, Cumberland County Bureau of Elections Director, in a press release. “This new process of tabulating ballots was a detail oriented process that took time, patience and accuracy.”

With more than 27,600 in person votes, the mail-in and absentee ballots were the majority of votes cast in Cumberland County.

County officials had eight days after the Primary Election to complete the count of mail-in and absentee ballots.