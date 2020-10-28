Cumberland County Elections Director Bethany Salzarulo answers your voting questions

Cumberland County will not begin counting mail-in and absentee ballots until November 4.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — You have questions. FOX43 is helping you get answers.

In Cumberland County, the election process may be slower than other counties. However, Bureau of Elections Director Bethany Salzarulo wants to assure you that doesn't mean something is wrong. In fact, it's more likely proof that the democratic process is working.

"Any mail-in or absentee ballots, we won't start canvassing those until 9 a.m. the morning of November 4," Salzarulo said. Any election results you see election night, November 3, will be from the county's 118 polling sites. According to county spokesperson Samantha Krepps, limiting election night to strictly in-person voting will allow the county to more safely adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

More than 58,000 people have requested ballots by mail in Cumberland County.

Those who decide to vote in-person are being asked to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask. One viewer asked if wearing a mask to vote will be mandatory.

"We want everyone to wear a mask in the polling location for the safety of everyone, voters and poll workers, obviously," Salzarulo said. "But no matter what they're doing we will not stop anybody from voting.

"We would prefer the mask over anything else, though."