Newly-drawn 103rd legislative district sees crowded primary race

For the first time, the candidate who wins the 103rd district in November will represent communities on both sides of the Susquehanna River.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The 103rd Legislative District looks a little different this time around, now straddling the Susquehanna River.

Along with half of Harrisburg, the newly redrawn district includes the West Shore communities of Lemoyne, Camp Hill, Wormleysburg and East Pennsboro Township.

“The new 103rd district is 60 percent new to me, so for the last several months we’ve been working hard to get to know the people on the West Shore and it’s been so amazing and encouraging," said Rep. Patty Kim, the five-term Democratic incumbent.

Legislative redistricting has changed the campaign trail for Rep. Kim.

She’s up against community activist and realtor Heather MacDonald, who says she’s ready for the challenge of winning over historically red voters across the Susquehanna River, come November.

“For 60 percent of the people in the 103rd, they’ve never had a Democrat be their representative, so I think it’s really important to really embody what the word 'representative' means -- and that’s to represent your people, and that includes people of all parties," said MacDonald.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary will face either former Harrisburg police officer Jennie Jenkins-Dallas or former Cumberland County prothonotary David Buell, the two candidates vying for the Republican ticket.

“It’s going to take a unique individual to be honest with you that can do the constituent services of the West Shore because they’re totally different than the East Shore needs, both very important," said Buell

While the district may encompass communities with different needs, Jenkins-Dallas believes voters want a similar candidate representing them in Harrisburg.

“Somebody who’s going to represent them and serve them, answer their questions, be available for them and that’s the type of person I am, I’m just a hard worker," said Jenkins-Dallas.