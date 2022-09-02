Court puts hold on Pennsylvania primary petition gathering

The justices issued an order on Wednesday that apparently applies to congressional and legislative races as well as contests for U.S. Senate and the governorship.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's Supreme Court is putting on hold the period for candidates and their supporters to circulate petitions to qualify for the May 17 primary election.

The justices issued an order on Wednesday that apparently applies to congressional and legislative races as well as contests for U.S. Senate and the governorship.

The justices also issued an unsigned order in a case that will determine district lines for the state’s congressional delegation.