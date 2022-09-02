x
Court puts hold on Pennsylvania primary petition gathering

The justices issued an order on Wednesday that apparently applies to congressional and legislative races as well as contests for U.S. Senate and the governorship.
FILE —This file photo from March 7, 2006 shows Barbara Dubler at the state elections bureau, in Harrisburg, Pa., as she checks the signatures on Gil Longwell's nominating petition to run for the State House in that years primary election. Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022 put a temporary hold on the period for candidates and their supporters to circulate petitions to qualify for Pennsylvania's May 17 primary election. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania's Supreme Court is putting on hold the period for candidates and their supporters to circulate petitions to qualify for the May 17 primary election.

The justices issued an order on Wednesday that apparently applies to congressional and legislative races as well as contests for U.S. Senate and the governorship.

The justices also issued an unsigned order in a case that will determine district lines for the state’s congressional delegation.

The three-week petition gathering period had been scheduled to begin Tuesday and run for three weeks.

