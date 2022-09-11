Counties across Central Pa. say the voter turnout was stronger than expected

York County Commissioner Julie Wheeler says some polls were busier than others but overall, the process ran smoothly.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in York County made sure their voices were heard in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“Just to make sure that the right person got in office, to make sure that everybody’s taken care of and that the right laws are enforced," said voter Melina Paul.

“There are just so many things going on right now with the economy, the gas prices, the food prices, they’re so high. So many people are having a hard time just with the way that it’s going," said Bob Thomas, a voter.

Voters say they were nervous about waiting too long in line; however, they found the process was quick.

“It was easy, it took maybe five minutes if that," said Paul.

“When I got there, I must’ve got in at the right time, there weren’t many people in line. I was probably in and out in three or four minutes, so it was a very smooth process," said Thomas.

Officials with York and Lancaster counties say they had a good voter turnout.

“We knew this was not going to be a low-turnout election. We knew it was going to be high, we knew it will not be 2020 high, [but] we knew it would not be a typical gubernatorial year either," said Christa Miller, the director of elections for Lancaster County.

“Just shy of 60%, which is about 184,000 of voters showed up to vote out of the 311,000 that are registered to vote here," said Julie Wheeler, the York County commissioner president.

Wheeler says some polls were busier than others but overall the process ran smoothly.